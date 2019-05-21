Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 Resources More Obituaries for Virginia Larsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Virginia Knapp Larsen

1921 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Virginia Knapp Larsen Virgin, 97, formerly of Ucon, Idaho, residing in Hunstville, Utah died Monday, May 20, 2019.



She was born September 5, 1921 in Hibbard Idaho to Charles Martin Larsen and Elsie May Knapp. She attended schools in Madison County, Idaho. On December 7, 1939, she married Nephi Virl Virgin in the Logan, Utah Temple. She enjoyed nursing and often said she worked for the best doctors in Idaho Falls. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions. She fulfilled a service mission at Deseret Industries in Idaho Falls, and enjoyed serving in the Idaho Falls Temple. She loved quilting; was an avid Utah Jazz fan and enjoyed watching college and professional sports. She is survived by her children, Dennis Virgin of Rigby, Idaho; Janice (Gary) Johnson of Pt. Charlotte, Florida; Richard (Jennifer) Virgin of Huntsville, Utah; Roger (Valauna) Virgin of Tullahoma, Tennessee; Christine Acevedo of Taylorsville, Utah; Virlene Meifu of Tooele, Utah; Lisa Virgin of Renton, Washington; Catherine (Kevin) Seeley of Bellevue, Washington; sister Verna (Jess) Humphries of Holiday, Utah; brother, Vaun (Lou) Larsen of Iona, Idaho; 31 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virl, daughter, Sherril, son-in-law, Marty, 1 grandchild, 3 great grandchildren, her parents and 7 siblings. Funeral services will be at 12 noon, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Ucon Stake Center, 2967 E. 105 N., Idaho Falls, ID 83454. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby; and from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com