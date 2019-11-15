|
|
|
Virginia "Ginny" Lee Griggs, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home.
Ginny was born on September 28, 1946, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Grant Robert and Marjorie Sally White Hill. She grew up in Teton Valley. She graduated from Teton High School in 1964 where she was a drill mistress and honor student. She attended Utah State University.
On September 2, 1966, she married Neil Ray Griggs in Driggs, Idaho. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on September 17, 1981. To this union, three children were born: Mindy, Matt, and Marshall.
In 1970, they moved to Idaho Falls where she worked as a secretary at the Idaho National Laboratory. She then helped open and operate Teton Pharmacy until they sold it.
Ginny enjoyed music. She loved to play the piano and the organ while her family sang around her. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, lover of nature, music and, most importantly, her family.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many positions in the church but she especially loved playing the organ and being a temple worker. She served a 2-year service mission for the Idaho Falls Institute of Religion.
She is survived by her husband, Neil Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughter, Mindy (Bryan) Stosich of Rigby, ID; her sons: Matt (Tami) Griggs of Idaho Falls, ID and Marshall (Dana) Griggs of Gilbert, AZ; her sister, Carol (Doug) Stevens Speirs of Idaho Falls, ID; her brother, Floyd (Judy) Hill of Sun Valley, ID; her sisters: Judy Gonsalves of Victor, ID and Carla Bender of Colorado; 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Rimrock Ward Chapel, 4459 John Adams Parkway with Bishop Matthew Stevens officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 15, 2019