|
|
|
Virginia Lucille Storer, 85, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Life Care Center in Idaho Fall, Idaho, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born May 29, 1943, in Los Angles, California, to Douglas and Mary Anderson. At the age of 9, she moved with her parents and brother to Chilly, Idaho. Virginia graduated from Mackay High School in 1952.
On November 20th, 1951 she married Gerald (Doug) Storer in Elko, Nevada. They had two children, Randi Henderson and Judy Maynard.
Virginia worked at banks in Mackay, Idaho Falls, and, for 32 years, in Arco. After retirement, she and Doug moved to Idaho Falls where they have lived for the past 20 years.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Douglas T. Anderson Jr.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Doug Storer; daughters, Randi (Peter) Henderson and Judy (RD) Maynard; three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 24, 2019