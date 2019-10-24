Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Storer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Storer


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Virginia Storer Obituary
Virginia Lucille Storer, 85, passed away on October 23, 2019, at Life Care Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born May 29, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, to Douglas and Mary Anderson. At the age of 9, she moved with her parents and brother to Chilly, Idaho. Virginia graduated from Mackay High School in 1952. On November 20th, 1951, she married Gerald (Doug) Storer in Elko, Nevada. They had two children, Randi Henderson and Judy Maynard.

Virginia worked at banks in Mackay, Idaho Falls, and, for 32 years, in Arco. After retirement, she and Doug moved to Idaho Falls where they have lived for the past 20 years.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Douglas T. Anderson Jr.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Doug Storer; daughters, Randi (Peter) Henderson and Judy (RD) Maynard; three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wood funeralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.