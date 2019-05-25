Vivian Faye Williams Milius, age 66, passed away in Rexburg, Idaho, Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 4:24 a.m.



Vivian was born December 28, 1952, to Leslie Warren Williams and Arlene (Nelson) Williams. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a Master's in Library Science in 1978, and worked as a Children's Librarian for most of her career. Vivian was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She married Steven Warren Milius in the Salt Lake Temple in 1983.



Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, and was survived by her husband Steven Milius; her daughters: Laura (David) Felt, Jasmine Milius, Margret (John) Walker, Trina Rivera, Lark Milius, and Julia Milius; her five sisters: Gwen Williams (Bill Gibson), Velinda Williams-Mitchell, Dawna (Edwin) Sexton, Natasha (Dean) Boren, and Tara (Vance) Carolin; and her eight grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the Rexburg Stake Center 845 W. 7th S. Rexburg, Idaho, at 11:00 a.m. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. If you would like to share a memory or picture for the family to include in a memorial album, please send to [email protected] Condolences and favorite stories may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 25, 2019