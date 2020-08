Vonda Rising, 99, of Nampa passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, August 17 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery, 4023 Ririe Hwy in Rigby. A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 PM, Friday, August 14, at Zeyer Funeral Chapel, 83 N Midland Blvd in Nampa. To read the obituary or express condolences please visit ZeyerFuneralChapel.com . 208-467-7300