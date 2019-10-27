|
|
|
Wanda Clio Voss Potter, 82, of Wilford, passed peacefully away, surrounded by her family, on October 26, 2019, at her home of natural causes. She was born July 22, 1937, in Malad, Idaho, to Raymond Henry Voss, Sr., and Wanda Hadfield Voss. The family lived for a time in Malad before moving to Teton City, Idaho where Wanda attended elementary school. She then attended high school in Saint Anthony and graduated from South Fremont High School.
She married Franklin Lewis Potter on June 3, 1955, in Wilford. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised their family and farmed in Wilford.
She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings. She was the ultimate visiting teacher and cared deeply for the women she ministered to. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed her associations there.
She was a hard worker and spent many hours working with Frank on the farm. She loved working in her yard and always raised a garden. She enjoyed processing the vegetables that she would harvest. She like to quilt and do other handiwork. She enjoyed baking and loved to share her baked goods and chicken noodle soup with her neighbors, friends and family. She had the opportunity to teach many of her grandchildren how to bake. She loved time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Garrett of St. Anthony, Vicki (Paul) Skinner of Smithfield, Utah, Shane (Debie) Potter of Wilford, Janalyn Potter of Idaho Falls; a son-in-law, Bryan Fullmer of St. Anthony; brothers, Ray Voss of St. Anthony and Richard (Carol) Voss of Teton; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Frank; daughter, Jalene Fullmer; son, Lane Potter; sisters, Ruby Parkinson, Pauline Schmardebeck, Lois Warnberg; brothers, Ralph Voss, Earl Voss, Charley Voss; and a half-sister, Ruby Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Wilford LDS Chapel, 215 N. 2400 E., St. Anthony, ID, with Bishop Jon Bailey of the Wilford 1st Ward officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 27, 2019