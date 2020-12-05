Wardell Van Frandsen, 83, of Idaho Falls, died Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Lincoln Court Assisted Living Center.
Van was born January 23, 1937 in Iona, Idaho a son of Wardell Frandsen and Carmen Bennett Frandsen. He was raised in Idaho Falls and attended School at Hawthorne and O.E. Bell Jr. High and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He married Wilma Ilene Hunting on April 12, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Van worked at Waltz Conoco. He then owned and operated Van's Conoco in Arco, Pocatello, and in Idaho Falls. He also worked for Idaho Falls Tire and Battery, Firestone, and as a School District 91 custodian. Van also served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Van was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a scout chairman, cub master, and membership clerk. He enjoyed bowling, model railroading, boating and snow machines. Van is survived by his daughter Mary Ann Wood of Layton, Utah, sons, Shane Van Frandsen of West Valley City, Utah, Steve Adam Frandsen of Idaho Falls, Tim Charles (Helen) Frandsen of Germantown, Tennessee, sisters, Colleen (Larry) LeCheminant of Crescent, Canada, Sherry (Gene) Beerbohm of Spokane, Washington, Brother, Dennis M (Karen) Frandsen of Idaho Falls, 6 grandchildren,12 great grandchildren.
Van was preceded in death by his parents, wife Wilma, Daughter Amy Frandsen and his second wife Beth.
Funeral services will be held for the family, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. The family will gather from 9:30 to 10:50 prior to services. Services will be broadcast live. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Please follow guidelines of masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing when at the services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
