Warren Jensen Walters, 95, of Newdale, passed away on November 9, 2019, as the result of complications from a fall. He was born in Salem, Idaho on April 18, 1924, to Orrin Stoddard and Dessie Alice Jensen Walters. He was later joined by three brothers: Reese, Doyle, and Val. He was raised in Salem surrounded by numerous cousins and friends with whom he enjoyed associating frequently.
He graduated from Sugar-Salem High School in 1942, and attended Utah State University for one year before enlisting in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps during World War II in July, 1943. While in the Navy he studied at the Montana School of Mines and the University of Wisconsin before being commissioned a Lieutenant JG in 1945, and serving a peace keeping tour of duty in the Philippines.
Upon returning from the Philippines he received an honorable discharge and on July 31, 1946, he married Barbara LaRue Schwendiman, a high school friend and classmate, in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada LDS Temple. They shared a tender, loving marriage that lasted nearly 69 years. Barbara passed away on May 20, 2015. Their first year of marriage they lived in Madison, Wisconsin where he continued his schooling at the University of Wisconsin and graduated with honors with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1947. He began work as as Civil Engineer for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul and Pacific Railroad based in Butte Montana. In 1949, they moved to Newdale, Idaho to begin a career in agriculture working with Barbara's father Harvey Schwendiman. During this time he was a member of the Naval Reserve and his agricultural career was interrupted as he was recalled to active duty stationed in Norfolk, Virginia in 1952; returning to Newdale in 1954.
In addition to expanding the farming and the fresh potato packing operation now named Walters Produce, Warren was involved in numerous industry organizations, including the Idaho Grower Shippers Association, Idaho Potato Commission, and National Potato Promotion Board. Throughout his career he served in many leadership positions and was recognized by his peers for his dedicated service. Warren was one of the founders of Sun Glo of Idaho, another fresh potato shipper, and a frozen potato product processor presently named Dickinson Frozen Foods.
Warren served on the Fremont County Selective Service Board for over 20 years. He was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings including Bishop of the Newdale Ward. The relationships he developed from this service were important throughout his life as he continued to watch out for interests of the people he learned to love, especially the widows.
Warren and Barbara enjoyed opportunities to travel to many locations throughout the world. Family was most important to Warren and Barbara and they provided many occasions for their growing family to gather in their home and various locations for family reunions in an effort to create memories and strengthen family ties. Anyone that visited with Warren soon learned of his love for his family as he willingly shared stories about them.
He is survived by his six children; Jeffrey (Mona) Walters of Rexburg, Barry (Bridgette) Walters of Parker, Colorado, Nan (Keith) Jensen of Cincinnati, Ohio, Julie (James) Gneiting of Lewisville, Kalle (Paul) Davis of Superior, Colorado, and Shawn (Patrice) Walters of Newdale; 29 grandchildren; and 69 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at the Newdale LDS Ward chapel with Max Bartschi officiating. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. both times at the Newdale LDS Ward. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2019