Warren Paul Wulf, 97, of Idaho Falls, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Turtle and Crane. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Warren was born on January 21, 1923, in Ohiowa, Nebraska to William and Gertrude Wulf. At the age of 5, the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. His father was a farmer and in 1931 he bought a farm south of Idaho Falls which is still in the family. Warren lived most of his life at the farm. He attended Washington Elementary a mile and a half west of the farm and graduated from Idaho Falls Hich School in 1941. He went on to the University of Idaho for one semester.
On January 18, 1944, he joined the United States Army. He served in Army Intelligence during World War II. He was honorably discharged on March 25, 1946.
After returning, he married Ruth Harriet Cooley on December 9, 1947, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Idaho Falls. To this union, 3 sons were born: Larry Warren (Mary Jo) of Ames, Iowa, David Alan (Tamara) who now runs the family farm and Brian Paul (Lisa) who lives in the home his parents occupied for 55 years.
While farming Warren was active in Farm Bureau, Soil Conservation, and Potato Growers of America. He was a third-generation potato farmer. He was a member of the Idaho Falls School District 91 for 3 years. His main hobby was golf, although he also enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was an active member of the Alliance Covenant Church. He served in various offices and was also an active member of the Gideons for 40 years. He enjoyed Community Bible Fellowship for a number of years and as a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, he remains strong in his commitment to Jesus and his Savior.
He was a young man who was very set in his ways, in his walk with God, became mellow, grateful and warm. He loved farming, God, and telling War stories.
He is survived by his wife, sons, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers: Keith Wulf, Ranald Wulf, and Thaine Wulf.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 3, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 785 First Street, where military rites will be performed. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to the services. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 27, 2020