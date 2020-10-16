Wayne N Clark, 62; warrior, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor and follower of Christ died peacefully of cancer on October 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family in Rigby, Idaho.Wayne was born March 13, 1958 to Kay and Lucy Clark in Rigby, Idaho on the same street on which he died. He graduated from BYU with a degree in Construction Management which shaped the rest of his career. He worked in the Lumber Industry, as a subcontractor at Hill Air Force Base, at the INL, and finally at BYU-Idaho for the last 23 years. He loved what he did and built their family homes with love and care.Wayne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to Adelaide, Australia and still has many close relationships there. He served in the bishopric, in a married stake at BYU-I, and in many youth leadership positions. He loved the youth and serving those whose stewardship he cherished. His relationships with those whom he served were lasting and strong. He served on the Rigby city council, planning and zoning, as president of the Rocky Mountain APPA and on the national APPA board. His great loves besides his family and the Gospel were waterskiing, golf and most recently exploring with Kris on their side by side. However, his greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.Survivors include his loving wife, Kristine Crook Clark, his children, daughter Sherie Lyn (Paul) Beck of Rigby,Idaho; son, Jared Wayne (Kami) Clark of Cumming, Georgia; son, Tyson Kay (Jessika) Clark of Rexburg, Idaho. Twelve amazing grandchildren, and a growing number of great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Valerie Tremelling and a great grandchild.We'd like to express special thanks to Dallin at Teton Cancer Institute, the many loving nurses at the Huntsman Infusion Center at Madison Memorial and the loving care from One Source Hospice. Thanks for treating us like family.Visitation will be Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, Idaho). A private family service has been scheduled with interment in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.