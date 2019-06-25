Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Wayne Hathaway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wayne Hathaway

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Wayne Gilbert Hathaway, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 24, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.



Wayne was born April 19, 1933, in Chester, Idaho, to Arthur Gilbert Hathaway and Burmah Lee Majors Hathaway. He grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from South Fremont High School in St. Anthony. He joined the U. S. Army and served during the Korean War. He later attended Utah State University where he received a Masters Degree.



On May 29, 1953, he married Patsy Ruth White in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wayne and Patsy made their home in Idaho Falls, where Wayne worked as a Health Safety Engineer for Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL).



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in numerous callings including Bishop, Young Mens President, and High Councilor. He also served as a Scoutmaster and received the Silver Beaver award in Scouting. He and Pat served two church missions together. Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and golfing.



Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Pat Ruth Hathaway of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kurt (Kay) Hathaway of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Brenda (Norm) Tew of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Cheryl (Gary) Balaich of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Evan (Melissa) Hathaway of Eagle, ID;



son, Brent (Tammy) Hathaway of Henderson, NV; brother, Jerry Hathaway of Rexburg, ID



brother, Bill Hathaway of Chubbuck, ID; sister, Marilyn (Earl) Smith of Lava Hot Springs, ID; sister, Sharon Gunter of Ammon, ID; 21 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Idaho Falls Cedar Ridge Ward (3195 South Holmes Avenue) with Bishop Nolan R. Jensen officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 South Ammon Road) and Saturday from 9-9:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery.



Military Rites will be performed by the Fremont County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



