Wayne W. Maupin 62; returned home to his loving Heavenly Father on October 16, 2020 due
to complications from cancer.
Wayne was born in Rexburg, Idaho to Cleon H. Maupin and Clella Joan Smith on April 25, 1958. He graduated from South Fremont High School. He worked in masonry and woodworking for others before starting his own custom wood door business (Quality Woodworking) in 1988. He had a passion for working with wood and building a variety of priceless possessions.
Wayne was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Primary, the Elder's Quorum Presidency, the Sunday School Presidency, the scouting program, and a clerk at BYU-Idaho. He loved serving in the Rexburg, Idaho temple.
His great loves besides spending time with his family were woodworking, camping, four wheeling, fishing, traveling, cooking, and he loved to work on all kinds of projects.
Wayne is survived by his sweetheart of 33 years Jessie Hobbs Maupin; his children: Trevor (Amber) Maupin of Teton, Idaho; Krista Maupin of St. Anthony, Idaho; Carl Maupin of St. Anthony, Idaho; Jason (Michaela) Maupin of Lewisville, Idaho; Stephanie (Jay) Pierce of Blackfoot, Idaho; Amanda (Klinton) Graff of Montgomery, Texas. Jonathan (Annette) Bitton of Evanston, Wyoming; Joshua (Danielle) Bitton of Scottsdale, Arizona; He was a loving grandfather to 11 granddaughters and 7 grandsons. He is also survived by, his brothers Brad and Cleon (Butch) Maupin. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Chris K. Maupin, and sister-in-law Lynn Maupin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday October 24,2020 at 1:00 pm at the St. Anthony Stake Center 247 E 400 N. St. Anthony, Idaho. The family will receive friends on Friday October 23, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 and Saturday from 12:00-12:45 both at the St. Anthony Stake Center. He will be laid to rest in the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com
.