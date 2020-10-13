Lacel Wayne Olsen, 88, of Iona, passed away October 8, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
Wayne was born during the Depression on June 11, 1932, in Iona, Idaho, to William Alma Olsen and Hortense Walker Olsen, the ninth of eleven children. Growing up in a large family, he learned to work as a young boy, and was a hard worker all his life. He served in the United States Army as a Private First Class during the Korean War.
On July 29, 1954, he married Yvonne Alvey in Iona. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1960. Wayne and Yvonne were blessed with five children, Cynthia, David, Robert, James, and Julie. They made their home in Iona where Wayne worked as a custodian for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He was an active, humble member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served as a High Priest. He enjoyed ceramics and made many pieces for his friends and family. He loved fishing, especially at his favorite place--Meadow Lake. He enjoyed traveling to Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to visit his brothers or to Florida to visit his sister, with side trips to places like Nauvoo, Illinois, or Washington D.C.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Yvonne Olsen of Iona, ID; son, David Olsen of Idaho Falls; son, Robert (Doreen) Olsen of Tacoma, WA; son, James (Marie) Olsen of Idaho Falls; daughter, Julie Olsen of Canandaigua, NY; brother, Cloyed Olsen of Ft. Wayne, IN; sister, Laura Elda Howell of Palm Bay, FL; 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Hortense Olsen; daughter, Cynthia Starr; grandson, Michael Olsen; sisters, Jena, Leona, and Genice; and brothers, Alma, Merel, Therel, Edward, and Larry.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Mark Pettet of the Iona 1st Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Iona Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
