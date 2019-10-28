|
Weldon John Griffiths, 97, passed away at his home in Shelley, Idaho, on Friday, October 25, 2019.
He was born in Clarkston, Utah, on February 19, 1922 to Andrew H. and Lydia Adline Godfrey Griffiths. He was the 2nd of 10 children.
He graduated from North Cache High School in Richmond, Utah. After graduation he attended Utah State University. He was called to serve in the Texas Louisiana Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the United States Army for 18 months where he served on Adak in the Aleutian Islands.
He met and courted the love of his life, Ivean Hansen from Hyrum, Utah, and they were married in the Logan Utah Temple on February 27, 1948. He graduated with a B.S. degree in Industrial Arts at Utah State University. He signed a contract to teach Industrial Arts at Shelley High School in 1948 where he taught for 39 years until his retirement.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ he served in many ward and stake callings; including bishop of the Shelley 2nd Ward and patriarch of the Shelley Idaho Stake. He served three missions with his sweetheart and loved the people in the Micronesia Guam, Singapore, and West Indies Missions.
Weldon is survived by his wife, Ivean and their children: Jay (Nicole) of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Bonita (Jeff) Jardine of Ammon, Idaho; Nile (Wendy) of St. Louis, Missouri; Stan (Joy) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Mardi (Don) Evett of Centerville, Utah; and Gene (Danette) of Yakima, Washington; 34 grandchildren, 91 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson, and siblings: Asael, DeMarr, Theo Buttars, Phyllis Mortensen, and Veda Hadley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Lowell, Lydia Benson, VaLoice, Sadie Hatch, and one grandson.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Shelley 2nd Ward (325 E. Locust, Shelley). The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W. Oak, Shelley) and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:40 AM at the Church. Burial will be at 2:30 PM in the Clarkston Utah Cemetery with military rites.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 28, 2019