Wendell M. Machen, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 18, 2020, at his home in Idaho Falls. He was under the care of Encompass Hospice.
Wendell was born March 30, 1930, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Thomas M. Machen and Ruth Soelberg Machen. He grew up and attended schools in Osgood and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Ricks College.
On December 8, 1949, he married Bonnie Killian in the Idaho Falls Temple. Wendell and Bonnie made their home in Idaho Falls. Wendell farmed most of his life.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the bishopric, high council, and was an ordinance worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. His pride and joy were his children and grandchildren.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Bonnie Machen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Gary (Lennia) Machen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sandra (Mark) McBride of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Bruce (Pam) Machen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kevin (Brenda) Machen of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Kurt (Shelly) Machen of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Joni Dyches of Washington, UT; sister, Patricia (Cliff) Johnson of Bountiful, UT; 27 grandchildren, 73 great grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Ruth Machen; sister, Nadine Machen Miskin; brother, Nolan Machen; and daughter, Sharon Machen.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, with Bishop David Hammond of the Sage View Ward, officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. There will be no visitation the day of the service. Services will be live broadcast at www.woodfuneralhome.com
. If you will be attending the funeral, the family suggests wearing a mask. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
