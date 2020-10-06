Wesley Honena Sr., 67, of Fort Hall, Idaho, passed away, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Wesley was born August 20, 1953 in Pocatello, Idaho to Leslie Honena and Patricia Nagashoah Honena. He was a direct descendent of the Lemhi Shoshone (Agai' dika) of Salmon, Idaho.
Wesley attended schools in Blackfoot, and Chilocco Indian School in Oklahoma. He graduated from Stewart Indian School in Nevada.
In 1974, he married Betty Ann Kee in Stewart, NV. They later divorced. He then spent the next 23 years with his companion, Sarah Jack.
Wesley was a member of the Native American Church. He was aChampion Warbonnet Buckskin dancer. He was an accomplished craftsman of Native regalia completing fully beaded outfits for himself and family, enjoyed beadwork, carpentry, auto mechanics, all sports and athletics, fishing, camping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed visiting and storytelling with friends and family and traveling the world with Sarah to Pow Wows throughout Indian Country.
As a teen attending Stewart Indian School, Loren "Sam" and Pearl Sammaripa took him as their own.
Wesley is survived by his children, Shelly Honena, Elton Joey Honena, Lisa Honena, Wesley Honena Jr all of Fort Hall, and Shylah Kee Honena of Pocatello; sisters, Sharon H. Johnson and Lee Ann Bear; brother, Lonnie Jo Sammaripa Sr.; ten grandchildren, Cerissa Honena, Akaila Martin, Steven W. Broncho, T.J. Diaz, Leo Bert Honena, Erin Honena, Simon L. Broncho, Tia AHonena, K'Chele Johnson, Adrien Honena, Treicyn, Cambri, and Paisley Buckskin, plus four great grandchildren, Leorah Honena, Zamariah Knight, Leeonie Honena, and Nalaya Honena. He is also survived by his aunts, Delila George and Madge J. Ballard and his cousins whom he considered his brothers and sisters, Darrell and Lester Nagashoah, Ida Hidalgo Broncho, H.C. Hidalgo Jr., Stacy Timbana, Garland Wade Hidalgo, Claudina Coby, Natalie Tarness, Weeb Wheeler, Elmarie Snipe, and Velma S Arriwite; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia Nagashoah Honena and Leslie Honena; his grandmother who raised him, Edith Pokibro Honena; Aunt Sybil Nagashoah, Uncle Willard Ballard; and brothers, Nathan Honena, Vernaldo "Toe" Honena, Leo Honena, Buddy John Tendoy, and Bert Honena Wadda; brother-in-law, DeMonte Johnson Sr.; and niece and nephews, LeSanyole "Sun" Honena, Travis Honena, Dallas Racehorse, and Feather Sage Tendoy.
Wesley will be taken to his daughter's home on Sandy Rd at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Tradition Burial Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Gibson Cemetery.
