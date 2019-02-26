Resources More Obituaries for Whittney Holm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Whittney Holm

1987 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Whittney Ann Holm, 31 of Roberts, Idaho, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.



She was born April 16, 1987 in Rexburg, Idaho to Darwin Wayne Fife and Nikki Jean Stoddard Fife. She was raised in Menan, attended Midway Elementary, Rigby Jr. High and graduated from Rigby High School. She worked for United Plumbing, Arctic Circle, Cody Holm Equipment, Fife Excavating and just started C & W Freight.



Whittney was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On January 18, 2006, she married Cody James Holm in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with 3 beautiful children; Taten James, Tanner DelRay and Hadley Zula. Whittney's passion was being a mother, her children were her pride and joy. She enjoyed shopping and she was good at it. She also enjoyed playing golf and softball, riding horses, riding Harley's, and traveling.



She is survived by her husband, Cody and their children, Taten, Tanner, and Hadley, of Roberts; her parents, Wayne and Nikki Fife of Menan; her brothers, Christopher Lynn Fife of Idaho Falls, Randell D. (Angela) Fife of Menan, Daniel L. (Devri) Fife of Idaho Falls, and Cody Wayne Fife of Idaho Falls; and father-in-law, James Holm of Ammon.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ann and Glen Strupp and her mother-in-law, Liz Ann Holm.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Roberts 2nd Ward Chapel, 663 North 2858 East Roberts, Idaho 83444. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Thursday, prior to services both at the church. Interment will be in the Market Lake Cemetery in Roberts. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries