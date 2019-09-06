|
|
|
William Norval Ash, beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend to many, went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the age of 75. He passed suddenly in the presence of his wife doing what he enjoyed, boating.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Margaret "Peg" Bohne Ash. Bill and Peg celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 21, 2019. He is also survived by two brothers, Dale Ash (friend, Jane Avery) of St. Louis, Missouri, and Randy Ash (Gae) of Victoria, Minnesota; mother-in-law, Virginia Bohne of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in-law, Bill Bohne (Linda) of Atlanta, Georgia; and sister-in-law, Kristine Demchuk (Reverend Robert) of Chicago, Illinois. He will be missed by his 10 nephews and nieces; 19 great-nephews and nieces; and 1 great-great nephew.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Norval and Helen Ash of Des Peres, Missouri.
Bill was born to Norval and Helen Ash on April 30, 1944. He graduated from Kirkwood High School in Kirkwood, Missouri, in 1962. He continued his education at Concordia Teachers College in River Forest, Illinois, in pursuit of an elementary teaching degree. A highlight, while at Concordia, was when his Kapelle Choral Group sang at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington DC in 1966. It was during his internship in 1965-1966 that he met his future wife, Margaret "Peg" Bohne. Bill went on to complete a Masters in Education Degree with an emphasis in administration.
Bill entered into ministry in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod as an elementary school teacher in 1968. Over the next 21+ years he served schools and congregations in several states as a Lutheran school teacher, principal, Director of Christian Education, and Director of Youth Ministry. Bill and Peg moved to Idaho Falls in 1989 where he served as a substitute teacher in area schools until retirement in 2008.
Bill's heart, his priority, has always been his relationship first with God (faith), then family, and then friends. He loved God and cared for people. Throughout his life, Bill loved to participate in worship, be active in the fellowship of believers, and serve his church in whatever way needed. At Hope Lutheran Church, he served as Director of Evangelism, Director of Properties, sang in the choir and Praises Unlimited, and served as an elder.
Bill had a passionate devotion to his wife and his family. He truly was so proud of his wife and family and loved spending time with each of them. He loved traveling with Peg; sightseeing, visiting family and friends, and taking nephews and nieces on trips. Bill was the family "archivist" taking pictures at any and all family and friend activities and events and keeping them organized in photo albums.
Bill will be greatly missed! But his deep-seated faith and love for God, his overwhelming love for family, and the wonderful memories that he captured for us through photos with live on in each and every one of us.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 2071 12th Street, in Idaho Falls. There will be a visitation from 10-11 a.m. prior to services at the church.
Memorials can be made in Bill's honor to the Properties Fund of Hope Lutheran Church or a .
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 6, 2019