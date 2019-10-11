|
William "Bill" R. Butterworth, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 10, 2019, at River Ridge Assisted Living. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Bill was born April 7, 1929, in Ucon, Idaho, to Edmond Isaiah Butterworth and Gladys Francis Rogers. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts, Idaho, and graduated from Midway High School. He later joined the U.S. Navy and served from 1950-54 and was stationed in Japan and Adak Island in Alaska.
On January 19, 1956, he married Elva Anderson in Idaho Falls. Together, they were the parents of six children. Bill and Elva made their home in Idaho Falls, where he worked as an automotive mechanic and shop foreman at Smith Chevrolet for forty years.
Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a faithful and committed home teacher and loved his families. He also was a master mechanic and could fix anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and was proud of how tall his corn and sunflowers grew. He was a devoted husband and father and cared for his wife for more than twenty years as she struggled with health issues as a result of multiple sclerosis. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, and they have many fond memories of spending time at Grandpa's house.
Bill is survived by his sons, Kenneth (Linda) Messmer of Orem, UT, David J. (Marilyn) Messmer of South Jordan, UT, and Steven W. (Lorie) Butterworth of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Laurie Butterworth of Idaho Falls, ID, and Janet M. (Todd) Shepherd of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Gary (Ardy) Butterworth of Idaho Falls, ID, and Rodney (Lenore) Butterworth of Rupert, ID; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his dear wife; an infant son, Roger J. Messmer; his parents, two sisters, and two brothers.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the 13th Ward Building, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Oliver Thurnagle officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 11, 2019