William Hunter
1939 - 2020
On Nov. 5, 2020 the UPRR Glory Train rolled into the Southeast Idaho depot and picked up a very special passenger and continued on to its Heavenly destination. Bill Hunter succumbed to complications following heart surgery.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hunter; 3 sons, Jerry (Sindy) Hunter, Phil (Tami) Hunter, Tracy (Laura) Hunter; 1 daughter Susan (Allen) Vopalka; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Edna Hunter, step-mother LaVauan Hunter, 3 brothers, Clarence Hunter, Richard Hunter, Ray Hunter; 1 step-brother Earl McNeil;

Bill started out in this life on Dec. 21, 1939 in Moreland, Idaho. He grew up in the Blackfoot area and loved fishing with his dad in the Victor area in the summer. His adult life consisted of a period in the Army, then worked for Boeing as a QA inspector when he met Dorothy in Rapid City. They later bought a dairy farm in the Firth area and he worked for Kraft Foods as a cheese maker for a short time. Following that he worked as a welder for Bucyrus-Erie in Pocatello and then finally landed a job with the Union Pacific Railroad as a Blacksmith, where he retired after working for them 30 years.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

