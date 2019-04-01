Resources More Obituaries for William Ward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William "Bill" Ward

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers William "Bill" Jerome Ward, 73, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of One Source Hospice and Nuclear Care Providers.



Bill was born March 4, 1946, in Baltimore, Maryland, to William Henry Ward and Agnes Mable Sickle Ward. He grew up and attended schools in Baltimore. He also completed his IBEW electrician journeyman license. Bill served honorably in the United States Navy during the Santa Domingo Conflict in the Dominican Republic, 1964-1967.



On October 2, 1993, he married Joyce Butcher Melville in Salt Lake City, Utah. Bill and Joyce made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Bill worked as an electrician for IBEW.



Bill enjoyed family time above all else. He enjoyed golfing and was a golf cart assassin, a self-proclaimed cribbage champion, and enjoyed horseshoes. He was a true American.



Bill is survived by his daughter, Shauna (Tony) Woodhouse; daughter, Brenda Maiers; son, Craig Benson; son, Fred Melville; son, Kelly Benson; daughter, Tina (Michael) Adcock; daughter, Stephanie (James) Von Rembow; daughter, Trish (Eric) Byrd, daughter; Judy Mount; son, Danny (Kelly) Ward; son, Andrew Ward; brother, William H. Ward III; brother, Ronald Ward; sister, Sharon Ward; first wife, Carol Leyhe Ward; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ward; parents; brothers, John Robert "Bobby" Ward and Michael Ward; sisters, Sheila Ward and Charlotte Hyett.



Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery where Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elk's Lodge (640 E. Elva Street in Idaho Falls) from 2-4 p.m. All are invited.



Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019