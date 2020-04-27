|
|
|
Wilma Marie Jackson (nee Miller), 99 of Springdale passed away after a brief illness on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home in the Gardens of Arkanshire assisted living community in Springdale, Arkansas. She was born in Tecumseh, Nebraska, on June 25, 1920, to Niels Peter Miller and Maggie Anna Platek Miller.
Wilma grew up on the family farm in rural Vesta, Nebraska with her four sisters. Her life was defined by energy and enthusiasm for simple things and with her taking joy in the present moment. By age 21, she had already taught four years in rural country schools before attending her first year at Nebraska State Teachers College (now Peru State College) in Peru, Nebraska where she met Max, the love of her life and husband of seventy-seven years. She said Max stood out as the only boy who wore red pants on campus though she later learned that he is color-blind and thought the pants were tan.
Wilma and Max married in 1942 and began the period of various moves occasioned by Max's career in nuclear energy research and development. The birth and nurture of a daughter and three sons early on, brought them added dimensions of joy: Judy (now deceased), Jerry, Steve, and Randy.
Very early in Max and Wilma's marriage, in 1949, Wilma's mother suddenly died, and her kid sister Donnie, came to live in their home. Donnie was just entering her freshman year of high school, and even though they already had three little ones by then, they joyfully added a teenage girl to the mix, and Donnie lived with them for four years until she graduated. During that time, the sisters developed an extraordinary and unique bond that Wilma treasured for the rest of her life.
Wilma returned to college later in life and graduated magna cum laude with a degree in elementary education from the University of Tennessee, the same day as her eldest son, Jerry graduated also. Wilma served seven years as Master Teacher of third and fourth grades in Naperville, Illinois, at Elmwood Elementary, a demonstration lab school. Her classrooms of 36 students were frequently observed by student teachers as well as experienced teachers from other districts, who desired to learn from her innovative teaching methods.
Wilma had a boundless capacity for nurturing, and following her daughter Judy's tragic death in 1968, Max and Wilma helped their father Larry care for he and Judy's small children Julie and Mark for two years in their home; and Mark and Julie lived with them intermittently until 1986. In Wilma's words, helping to raise Mark and Julie "meant more children to love, more cookies to bake, and more Sunday School classes to teach." Wilma retired from teaching in 1974 when Max's work moved them to Idaho Falls, Idaho. After Max's retirement in 1983, they lived in Shell Knob, Missouri in a home on Table Rock Lake, where the family had gatherings for many years before she and Max moved to Springfield, Missouri, and later to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to be close to their granddaughter Julie and husband Gary Darnell and their children.
The Jacksons were always gardeners. Countless fresh vegetables, cut flowers, and perennial starts were shared with family and friends across the country. Wilma, also known as Bill or Billie, took great pleasure in books, letter writing, games of all kinds, needle crafts, singing in church and community choirs, and Haiku poetry. She had a love for the English language, and teaching was entrenched in her very nature.
While in her 80's Wilma discovered a brand new fascination with water colors and became a prolific painter. She was an avid seamstress; even making complete tailored business suits for Max during his career. As she approached 100 years of age, she no longer wanted to venture out clothing shopping, and would mail order dresses and skirts in beautiful fabric, completely deconstruct them, and sew them with a needle and thread into new creations that she custom designed to her liking.
Without a doubt, Wilma truly believed God had blessed her beyond measure. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and every single moment that she could with her beloved Max.
Wilma was a master on her iPad and enjoyed FaceBook. She wrote a weekly email to family and friends that she called "the journal". On April 7th, after being quarantined for weeks with Max in their apartment, her journal entry began with the regarding line "Look on the sunny side..." the group email went on to relay chatty and amusing news about her day. The note ended with "it doesn't take much to laugh". Those of us who loved Wilma will endeavor to keep laughing in the sunshine, even as we grieve at her passing.
Wilma is survived by her husband of 77 years, Max Jackson, Springdale, Arkansas, sisters Donna Packard of Vienna Virginia and Gladys Snyder of Syracuse, Nebraska, sons Jerry and Cathy Jackson of Orlando, Steve and Martha Jackson of Smyrna, Georgia, Randy and Jane Jackson of Morgantown, West Virginia, son-in-law Larry and Dee Hudson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, grandchildren Julie and Gary Darnell of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Mark Hudson of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and additional grandchildren: Cristy Trout and husband Dan , Robin Miklausich and husband Kevin, Monica Burke and husband Richard, Amy Heineman and husband Max, Amanda Rintala and husband Anthony, Adam Jackson and wife Cait, Alan Jackson and wife Annie, Tim Jackson and wife Amy, Jeff Jackson and wife Rachel ; her great grandchildren: Corey and wife Dianna, Anne Elise and husband Joe, Henry, Tim, Emma, Max, Sophie, Vann, Josephine, Chase, Caroline, Britt, Jackson, Reese, and Carter, and her great-great grandchild: Aliyah.
Wilma was a member of Sequoyah United Methodist church in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Memorial gifts can be made in her honor to Sequoyah United Methodist Church, 1910 N. Old Wire Road, Fayetteville, AR 72703.
A Celebration of Wilma's life will be held later this summer.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com
Published in Post Register on Apr. 27, 2020