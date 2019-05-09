Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Shelley Third Ward Chapel 513 S Park Avenue View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Shelley Third Ward Chapel 513 S Park Avenue View Map Resources More Obituaries for Wilma Mitchell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wilma Mitchell

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Wilma Goodson Mitchell 7/2/1920 - 5/7/2019



After 18 years of separation, Fredrick Charles Mitchell collected his sweetheart, Wilma Mitchell, and took her to heaven on May 7, 2019.



Our mother, sister and good friend, passed away to join her husband, Fredrick Charles Mitchell (deceased May 20, 2001.)



A longtime resident of the Shelley/Firth area, Wilma loved to garden, make afghans and many other things to give as gifts to her friends. Wilma enjoyed working puzzles, cooking up new receipts, and her family, friends and church activities.



Wilma was the second child born to Jacob and Maud Goodson on July 2, 1920 at her grandparents' house in St. Leon, Idaho. Wilma had six sisters; Melva (deceased)/Darrell Fox, Eva (deceased)/Leo Cook, Ruth/Reed Payne, Joanne (deceased)/Jay Fielding, Mari (deceased)/Dale Dollinger, Carolyn/Dave Hunter, three brothers; Earl/Marion Goodson, Dale/Florence Goodson, Gary/Stephanie Goodson. The family were farmers in the Ammon area.



Wilma married Fredrick Charles Mitchell on September 17, 1939 and were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in November 1976. Together they raised three children: daughter, Beverly Pratt (Larry Pratt deceased) of Idaho Falls, son, Gene Allan Mitchell (Estella) of Hemet, California; son, Rick C. Mitchell (Lorilee) of Bonny Lake, Washington. Wilma and Fred had 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.



Wilma was loved by all who know her.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Shelley Third Ward Chapel (513 S Park Avenue). The family will meet with friends Monday morning from 9:30 till 10:40 A.M. at the church. Burial will be in the Basalt Cemetery under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 9, 2019