Heaven gained a beautiful soul February 6, 2020. Ylda YlariaVestal, 49, of Menan, Idaho. She passed away at EIRMC from breathing complications
She was born January 2, 1971 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Jesus and Josefina Gonzalez. She was raised In Idaho Falls. She attended Holy Rosary School, Clar E Gale, and Idaho Falls High School. Upon graduation she attended Excelis Beauty School where she earned her Cosmetology License. She later married Dennis Brown and in that union they had two children Houston, and Marina. They later divorced. She lived in Idaho Falls and later moved to Barstow, California for a few years later to return to Idaho Falls to assist her mother following her father's death.
Ylda just recently found the love of her life Carl, and married him August 2019. She gained two additional family members, Cheree and Will.
Ylda had many hobbies such as scrapbooking being the most important as she loved making memory books for her children and friends. Additional hobbies were camping, clogging, tap dancing, karate, and having fun with family and friends. She especially loved taking drives in a dear friends Jeep. Everyone knew when she was around as she had an infectious laugh only known to come from her. She loved her children and claimed they were her favorite accomplishment in life.
She was loved and will be missed. In addition she loved cats and dogs and soaking in the hot pools at Lava Hot Springs.
Ylda was a fighter of life, stubborn and, strong-natured. She was a dedicated mother. She was creative, imaginative and developed many talents. She was dedicated to her volunteer work, which included many organizations such as Meals on Wheels. At the time of her death she worked for Innovative Health as a care giver.
Ylda is survived by her husband Carl Vestal; children, Houston and Marina Brown; Cheree and Will; mother Josefina Gonzalez; twin sister, Berta (Tom) Dargie, and Jacinto (Karrie) Gonzalez.
She was preceded in death by her father Jesus H Gonzalez.
The family would like to offer our special thanks and gratitude to the Idaho Falls Paramedics who assisted her at her time of need.
A luncheon before the viewing at First Christian Church 1800 12th St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404, corner of Woodruff and 12th Street in Idaho Falls from 3:30-5:30p. Viewing February 21, 2020 at Buck Miller Hahn from 5:30-8:30p.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 14, 2020