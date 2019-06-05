Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Yvonne Landon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Yvonne Landon

1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Yvonne Colson Landon, 77, of Roberts, Idaho passed away June 4, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



She was born June 10, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Fred C. Colson and Lucille Hathaway Colson. She grew up and attended schools in the Southeast Idaho area and also spent time in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.



On April 26, 1969, she married Jerry Lynn Landon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Yvonne and Jerry made their home in Roberts, Idaho. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and also worked as a finance specialist for the Idaho National Laboratories (INL).



Yvonne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various church callings. Her favorite was serving as Girls Activity Leader in the Primary organization and also enjoyed serving as an ordinance worker at the Idaho Falls Temple.



Yvonne enjoyed farming, ranching, and raising quarter horses, which she loved to ride. She taught horse 4H and was very proud of how well the kids did every year. She was on the domestic violence board and was a hospice volunteer. Yvonne was a breast cancer survivor.



She had a great love for her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Yvonne is survived by her husband, Jerry Lynn Landon of Roberts, ID; daughter, Vicki Jo Nelson of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Traci Landon of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael Landon of Roberts, ID; daughter, Nicole (Ryan) Peterson of Missoula, MT; brother, Bill (Lisa) Colson of Anchorage, AK; brother, Jim (Debbie) Colson of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Sallie (Butch) Brown of Port Gamble, WA; stepbrother, Roger Payne of Idaho Falls, ID; stepbrother, Melvin Payne of Salt Lake City, UT; 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her father, Fred C. Colson; mother, Lucille Wheeler; two sisters, Shirley Burns and Geri Graves; a grandson, Blake Landon and stepbrother, Richard Payne.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Roberts 1st Ward,(663 North 2858 East). The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30- 8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side (963 S. Ammon Rd.) and on Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery.



