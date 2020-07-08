1/1
Yvonne Linsday
1962 - 2020
To everyone that loved and cared for Yvonne, we're throwing an informal celebration of life to honor her memory. We hope you'll come to eat, drink, laugh, and cry with us.

WHERE: Blackfoot Golf Course

WHEN: July 11, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

DETAILS: Although we will have a schedule of events, it will be fairly informal, so please feel free to drop in. There will be a limited amount of food and drinks and lots of opportunities to share your favorite memories.

Published in Post Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
