Zachery Martin Trillhaase, formerly of Idaho Falls, died Saturday from injuries sustained in an UTV accident southwest of Vale, Ore.



He was 31 years old.



Zach was born on July 23, 1988 in Idaho Falls to Ted Trillhaase and Kathy (Oyler) Hartman.



Raised in Parma, where he graduated high school in 2007, Zach went to work for Riverside Inc., where he was involved with installing and repairing hydro-electric equipment. Later, he joined the city of Parma, where he started as a grounds keeper, plumber and machinery operator. In less than nine years, Zach had worked his way up to become the city's public works supervisor, with responsibility for waste water treatment, drinking water, streets, parks and the city pool. If you've seen the tributes on social media this week, you know how much Zach loved his job and how much the people working with him loved Zach in return.



On May 25,2012 Zach welcomed his only son named Chance Trillhaase.



While attending the Caldwell Night Rodeo in spring of 2018, Zach became reacquainted with the love of his life, Maggie (Siegenhagen) Irish. Together, they raised a blended family of five children while sharing a love of all things outdoors - bass fishing on the Snake and Boise rivers, hunting ducks and geese near his home practically every other weekend during hunting season, camping and snowmobiling - as well as attending rodeos, hockey games and concerts.



If you asked Zach to describe his passions in life, he'd list his shotgun collection, his beloved San Francisco 49ers and his constant companions, his young son, Chance and a yellow Labrador named Lott.



Zach was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Martin and Eleanor Trillhaase, his maternal grandfather, Ken Oyler, and a brother, Chance Trillhaase.



Survivors include his son, Chance Trillhaase of Parma; his partner, Maggie Irish of Parma; their children, Austin J. Hite, Cashlynn R. Irish, Jett O. Irish and Payton O. Irish, all of Parma; his parents, Ted (Kathy) Trillhaase of Idaho Falls and Kathy (Bill) Hartman of Parma; brothers, T.J. Trillhaase of Idaho Falls and Josh Rubel of Parma, a sister, Toshia Solomon of Pocatello; his grandmother, Helen Kemp of Pocatello, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved Zach and will miss him dearly.



A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday at Parma High School, 137 Panther Way, in Parma. Services are under the direction of Daken Funeral Chapel in Caldwell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store