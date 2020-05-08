Or Copy this URL to Share

Zane was born February 14, 1926, in Riverside, Idaho, to Chester Hall and Agnes Evaline Hawks. His parents divorced when he was six years old and his mother moved to Blackfoot where she opened a cafe. She spent long hours running the cafe while Zane's dog, Top, took a significant role in raising him. Three years later, his mother married Harrison Reed Farrar, who became his father. Zane grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Rigby. He graduated from Rigby High School after his Junior year in order to join the United States Air Force where he served during World War II. He was trained in electronics and radar equipment and played on the Air Force national basketball team. He went on to attend the University of Idaho for two years and Ricks College for two years where he received his Bachelor's Degrees in Mathematics and Physics. At Ricks College, he was team captain, starter, and lettered in baseball, football and basketball. While he was at Ricks College, he met the homecoming queen, Maurine Christensen. They fell in love, and on June 24, 1949, they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple. Last summer they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



Zane began his career as a teacher at Rigby High School teaching Chemistry, Physics and Advanced Math. Shortly thereafter, Zane accepted an appointment as special agent with the FBI, taking them to Houston and Cleveland for the next five years.



Zane and Maurine then moved back to Idaho Falls where he accepted a job in 1955 as the Director of Security at the Naval Reactors Facility at the INL where he remained until 1986 when he retired.



While working and raising their seven children, Zane developed a number of residential, professional and commercial buildings, including his prized Hall Park Shopping Center in Idaho Falls. He also coached 11 years of little league baseball and 8 years of grid kid football. Zane was a great marksman, placing fifth in the National Police Officers Pistol Competition and first place in the Idaho State Pistol Competition. Zane was an avid fly fisherman and golfer. At age 80, he scored a hole-in-one.



He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and loved the restored gospel. He served in many callings in the church, but his most treasured calling was that of husband, father and grandpa. He loved Maurine and his family and was valiantly faithful all his life.



After retirement, Zane and Maurine served two missions for the church. The first in the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center and the second at the Family History Center in Salt Lake City. Thereafter, they spent the summers in Idaho Falls and at their cabin in Montana and the winters in Arizona where they grew old and further in love.



Zane always said, "I've had a great life." He endured well to the end and he will be greatly missed.



Zane is survived by his loving wife, Maurine; children, Kim (Jan) Hall, Blake (Kristin) Hall, Brad (Andrea) Hall, Craig Hall, Scott (Debbie) Hall, Jill (Kevin) Searle, and Jan Aussef. They are blessed with 47 grandchildren and 103 great-grandchildren and counting.



He was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, and grandsons, Zane James Hall and David Killpack.



A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at the Grant-Central Cemetery, 165 North 3300 East, in Rigby, Idaho. Burial will follow. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at









