Zelda Asper James returned to her Father in Heaven on October 19, 2020. She passed away in her home in Idaho Falls due to complications of age and a lingering problem from earlier treatment at EIRMC. She was under the continual tender care of her husband, with the assistance of Solace Hospice, which is greatly appreciated by her family.
Zelda was born on January 8,1933, to Earl W. Asper and Hazel "Peggy" Asper in Idaho Falls, Idaho, the second daughter following her sister, Joyce. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
All of her schooling was received in the Idaho Falls school districts. She met her future husband on a blind date in 1955, sharing many activities both of them enjoyed, swimming, hiking, and frequent dancing. She married John A. James on July 8,1956, at Malad City, Idaho, celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary this past July. They resided in Logan, Utah, while John completed his schooling. While there, they were blessed with two children, John and Daniel. Thereafter, John was accepted by the Atomic Energy Commission to participate in a very condensed post graduate program requiring their relocating near Chicago, Illinois. Following the completion of that program, they were transferred to Idaho Falls, continuing employment with the AEC.
Together, they had frugally saved enough to buy several investment properties for rental purposes and to purchase a small farm south of Idaho Falls in 1970. They spent the last 50 years maintaining their investment properties, raising crops, cattle, and most importantly, five precious children, as she constantly referred to as "the jewels in her crown." Their children are John, Daniel, Michael, Timothy, and JoAnna, all of who resided in the Idaho Falls area.
Zelda maintained a constant love and empathy towards animals, particularly if they needed care for wounds or any damage. She worked constantly improving their properties, yet taking on the demanding task of being the adviser for the Idaho Falls Junior Posse, comprised of young men and young women in the age group from 12-18 years old, teaching them horsemanship, sportsmanship, and overall good citizenship. Very often providing horses, saddles, and tack for some of the less advantaged. The entire posse competed weekly with Rigby and Rexburg junior possies, performing very challenging horse/rider activities, resulting in respect and friendships among all involved. At the completion of the competitions, she oversaw the entire posse with their horses for a full week in a mountain trail ride and campout, not a challenge for the weak at heart, particularly with that overactive teenage spirit. The hardy outdoor cookouts oftentimes involved parents and siblings who participated in the comradery with posse members.
With all of her activities, she maintained a true abiding passion for dancing. Only on those Friday nights that John's work prohibited it, you would find them dancing from early evening until the closing of the establishment. This routine carried on through their entire marriage, from their winter home in Arizona, as well as their travels to other states and far flung locations.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Asper; her eldest son, John; and her sister, Joyce (Ray) Clifford.
She is survived by her husband, John; her children, Daniel (Kristi) James, Michael (Maureen) James, Timothy James, and her daughter, JoAnna (David) Almgren; 12 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
In recognition of her wishes, a graveside service will be conducted at the Taylor Cemetery at 12 Noon, Friday, October 23, 2020.
