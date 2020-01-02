Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Jackson "Nita Mae" Parker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

I lift up my eyes to the hills, where does my help come from? My help comes from the lord, the maker of heaven and earth. Psalm 121: 1-2

Anita Jackson Parker "Nita Mae" departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. Anita was born October 2, 1943 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Edward Jackson, Sr. and the late Margaret Edwards Jackson. Anita received her early education in the Iberville Parish School System, graduating with Iberville High School Class of 1961. She married the love of her life on September 28, 1961 and to this union four wonderful children were born.

Anita accepted Christ at an early age at the Immaculate Conception Church. She later joined the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas where she was an active member of Circle III Ladies Auxiliary until moving to Anthem, AZ. Anita joined St. Rose Philippian Duchene church upon moving to Arizona in 2003 where she continued as a faithful member until her passing.

Anita retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service as a Manager in 1996 with more than 25 years of service. She was the manager of Fort Riley Shoppettes, Liquor Stores and several departments within AAFES. In 1996 she began her second career working along side her husband as the Senior Vice President of Contract Services Inc. until her retirement in 2013. She enjoyed spending time and talking with her brothers and sisters daily. Her favorite hobbies were planting beautiful flowers, listening to Lee Williams and watching her favorite Lifetime Movies. Anita touched the lives of many throughout her life and continued countless friendships until her passing. She loved her family and friends dearly.

Her memory will be treasured by her two daughters, Desaree (Todd) Venema and April (Rudy) Allen, sons, La'Vette Parker Sr and Frank Johnson; daughter-in-law, Audrey Parker; grandchildren, Payne Parker, Ajaye Allen, Jerell Reed, La'Vette Parker, Jr. Anita Parker, Halle Parker and Lloyd Parker III (Trey). great-grandchildren, David Brown Jr, and Saniya Younger; two brothers, Edward Jackson, Jr., Rev. Alfred (Frankata) Jackson; six sisters, Irene James, Odeal Leduff, Carolyn Rose, Margaret (Borell) Harris, Linda (Michael) Bell and Sandra (Welton) Bowie; Sisters-in-law, Dorothy Sansoni, Pastor Laurie (Rufus) Washington, Julia Rogers, Diane Williams and Ruth Rogers; Brothers-in-law; Henry Williams Jr, George (Shirley) Rogers Jr, Kenneth Rogers, Sterling Rogers, Sr. and Donald (Beola) Rogers; godchildren, Billy James, Rochelle Fox, Karnisha Williams, and Jamie Rogers; devoted friends Bessie Kirksey and Sarah Brown and many more; Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Lloyd J. Parker, Sr. son, Lloyd J. Parker Jr, grand-daughter Avian-Aiyanna Allen, parents, Edward Jackson, Sr. and Margaret Edwards Jackson; brother, Richard Lee Jackson; sisters, Mary Louise Jackson, Josie Forest and Mary Thomas; brothers-n-laws, Robert Rose, Charles Leduff, Arnold Rogers, Clarence Rogers, Ben Williams, Edward James, Henry Thomas and Charles Sansoni Sr; Sisters-in-law, Yvonne Jackson, Veronica Grant and Mary Jackson; nephews, Charles Sansoni Jr and Terry Jackson. Published in Plaquemine Post South from Jan. 2 to Jan. 9, 2020

