A native and resident of Plaquemine, Jerry passed peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 79. He is survived by Catherine W. Berret, his wife of 53 years; his son, Jake, and his wife, Amy; grandsons, Ashton and Patrick Berret; and his sister, Cecile, and her husband, Dr. Gary Shetler. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Camille, and his parents, Henrietta and J. Gerald Berret. In his generosity, his remains were donated to the LSU School of Medicine to help others. A private memorial mass will be held at a later date. Our family wishes to thank St. Joseph's Hospice for their care. As well, the family extends their deepest appreciation to Dr. Michael Castine and his staff for their years of compassion, support, and care for Jerry. If you would like to make a charitable donation to honor his memory, please donate to the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, Catholic High School, or any . Published in Plaquemine Post South from July 15 to July 25, 2019

