JOANN (RAY) SQUIRES
1945 - 2020
Squires, JoAnn Ray
JoAnn Ray Squires, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her home with her loving family by her side on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the age of 74. She was born on November 22, 1945, in Bayou Sorrel, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Cloyd "Nappy " Ray and Elsie May Carlin "Taddie" Ray. JoAnn loved to read, but most of all, she loved her family.
JoAnn is survived by her husband of 48 years, Wilson Squires; children, Wilfred Benoit (Stacey), Catherine Benoit, Charles Ian Squires, and Jacob Squires; grandchildren, Jaimie Benoit, Chelsea Brignac (Kodi), and Connor Benoit; great grandchildren, Joseph and Aubree Brignac; siblings, Glenda Ray Horst (Jerald), Dickie Ray, Melanie Ray Murry (Neil), and Roxanna Ray Herring (Jack); and many loving nieces and nephews.
According to JoAnn's wishes, her family will gather for her birthday, Nov. 22, at Bayou Sorrel where her cremated remains will be scattered.
An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.

Published in Plaquemine Post South from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
