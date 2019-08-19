It is with heavy hearts that the family of Wilfred Joseph "Sonny" Fremin, Jr. announce his passing on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Jennings American Legion Hospital. Following Mr. Fremin's wishes he will be cremated and have a private memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Fremin proudly served his country during the Vietnam war as a member of the United States Navy and Air Force.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Susan Fremin of Iota; one daughter, Danielle Leonard and her husband Travis of Bayou Pigeon, La.; four sons, John Fremin and his wife Sandy of Pierre Part, La., Eric Fremin and his wife Lisa of Berryville, Ark., Logan Fremin of Iota, and Joshua Fremin of Iota; one step-daughter, Brittany Pousson of Iota; one step-son, Paul Pousson of Iota; ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred Joseph "Duck" Fremin, Sr. and Lilla Lee Rivet Theriot.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota, La.
Published in Plaquemine Post South from Aug. 19 to Aug. 29, 2019