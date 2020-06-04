Sager, Kay Campbell
Kay Campbell Sager, resident of Port Allen, passed away at the age of 77 on May 4.
Sager was born in Warren, Ind. She moved to Sebring, Fla., during her teen years, where she graduated from Sebring High School in 1961. After raising her children in Sebring, she moved to Louisiana in 1981.
She retired from the Social Security Administration after 23 years of loyal service, and went on to work for H&R Block for 10 years. She has been an active member of the Port Allen Rotary Club, West Side Women's Club, and the WBR Garden & Civic Club.
Kay delighted in talking and reminiscing with family and friends, eating good food, laughing at jokes, listening to Willi and friends play music, traveling, and bragging on her children and grandchildren (she was so proud of them all)! She was a voracious reader, loved looking at her flower garden and bird watching. In her early years, she enjoyed fishing and scuba diving.
Kay was preceded in death by parents, Dale and Kathleen Campbell, and brother, Lee Campbell. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Willi Sager; son, Jim Hummel (Xan), of Glendale, AZ, daughter, Kathy Hummel Galbo (Paul), of Greenwell Springs, LA; grandchildren, Morgan Huff, Liz Hummel, Micah Hummel, Luke Galbo (Amelia), Andrew Galbo; great grandson, Emerson Huff; brothers, Jack Campbell (Annette), Joe Campbell (Dili); and many beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, family asked for donations to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) or First Baptist Church Missions' Fund, Clinton, LA (fbcclintonla.com). A memorial service will be held when current restrictions are lifted.
"Precious in the sight of The Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in Plaquemine Post South from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.