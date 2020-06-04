Kenneth Paul Morin (Moon), a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Ashville Ala., passed away at his home May 3 at the age of 68.



He was born Nov. 7, 1951, in Alexandria. The name "Moon" was a nickname from childhood that stuck with him.



He moved to Plaquemine in 1976 to work with his father and brothers at Georgia Gulf. He had many friends In Plaquemine. He moved to Alabama, where he married his beloved wife of 27 years and lived until his death.



He was a gentle, easy-going guy who was full of life. He made friends whereever he went. He enjoyed camping with his wife, Sharon, and was a big LSU fan, which wasn't easy living in Alabama. They would attend the SEC tournament every year just to cheer for his Tigers. He would bring birdhouses with all the SEC logos to sell. They were very popular. People loved them. He would hand out LSU earrings that he made to all his friends. Everyone loved Moon. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends he made along the way, and there were many.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon Morin; his only son, David Morin of Hoodsport, Wa.; one brother, Robert Morin and wife Sandy of Plaquemine; two sisters, Barbara Denacola and husband Joe of Clinton, and Bonnie Haydel and husband Keith of Plaquemine; cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Oscar P Morin; his mother, Edith Dobbs Morin; brothers Jim Morin, Barry Morin, and Peter Brent Morin.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



