Lillian "TeTa" Kirkland O'Neil

Lillian "TeTa" Kirkland O"Neil, a native of Plaquemine, and resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Baton Rouge General Hospital on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the age of 93. She was retired from the City of Plaquemine, where she was the Office Manager of City Light and Water Plant.

She is survived by four daughters, Rene' Guerin and spouse Richard Guerin, Adele English and spouse Hayde English, Shawn Scallan and spouse Mike Scallan, and Maureen Weaver; grandchildren Richard, Bradley and Robert Guerin, Amber English Sandifer, Hunter and Alexandra English, Jared Scallan and Kirsten Scallan Wolff, and Victoria and Gabe Weaver; eleven great grandchildren; and one brother Richard Kirkland. She is preceded in death by her husband John Louis O'Neil, her daughter LeVerne "Bunny" Boudreaux LeMay and son-in-law George LeMay, her parents Widmer Carl Kirkland and Lillian Carmouche Kirkland Landry, four brothers Louis, Charles, John Robert, and Roosevelt Kirkland, one sister Verna Kirkland O'Neil Roberts, and one grandson John Kirkland Guerin.

TeTa was the Valedictorian of the Plaquemine High School class of 1943. She was a member of the Iberville Parish Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She instilled her love of dance and music in her five daughters that will surely live on for many generations to come. She raised her daughters to be strong, independent women and was supportive and proud of their educational and career accomplishments.

She was an avid LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints football fan, rarely missing a game. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family and they were devoted to her. Always generous, sweet and kind, TeTa lived a selfless life. The family would like to thank TeTa's caregiver Tan and the staff of Maison de Fleur for their thoughtful care and companionship. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



