Ramona Teresa Vicknair LeCroy
Long-time resident of Texas City, Texas, Ramona Teresa Vicknair LeCroy passed away at the age of 90 on July 12, 2020, at Orchard Park at Victory Lakes, League City, Texas.
Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, with a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas. Burial followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Ramona (Mona) was born November 3, 1929, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, to James Edward Gibson and Nellie Gibson. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Hitchcock, Texas.
She enjoyed working in the retail clothing field for many years, which she retired from. She worked in Texas City at the Jack-n-Jill Dress Shop, The Red Barn Dress Shop, and Lowes Dress Shop. She enjoyed dancing at the VFW Hall, entertaining her friends, traveling, and spending time with both friends and family.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Earl J. Vicknair, Sr. and Thomas P. LeCroy; parents, James Edward Gibson Sr. and Nellie Gibson; sister, Carol Ann Gibson and brother James Edward Gibson Jr; step-sons, Dale LeCroy, Paul LeCroy, and Step-grandson, Samuel Slaton.
She is survived by her son, Earl Joseph Vicknair, Jr. and wife, Debra; daughter, Carolyn McCormick; foster sister, Bessie Pitre of Plaquemine, Louisiana; sisters-in-law, Barbara Laurent and Valerie Simpson of Plaquemine, Louisiana, Ina Stanage of Arkansas, and Barbara LeCroy of California; stepdaughters, Lynne Slaton, and husband Jerry, Lisa Camey and husband Luis, and Leah Thorn; several nieces, nephews and long-time friends; grandchildren, Earl Vicknair, III of Lufkin, Texas and wife, Taunya, Gregg Vicknair of Santa Fe, Texas and wife, Jennifer, Meriam Wallace of League City, Texas and husband, Justin, and Roy Denny, III of Texas City, Texas and wife Autumn Denny; step grandchildren, Marcus Slaton of Colorado, Thomas LeCroy, Terry Coon of Dallas, Brian Coon of Illinois, Michael Grahm and Larry Thorn; great-grandchildren, Jonathan Vicknair, Riley Vicknair, Kaden Vicknair, Malia Vicknair, Aliana Vicknair, Chelsey Dodson, Mya Taylor, Luke Wallace, Shelby Wallace, Jordan Denny, Hannah Denny, Cameron Denny, Kaleb Denny, Trinity Denny, Kirstin Denny, Veronica Madrid, Michelle Munoz, Alex Slaton, Deja Villareal, Aron Coon, Irene Faye Coon, Serenity Coon, Brian Coon, Christopher Graham, Chase Coon, Myria Coon, Ashley Williams and Tyler Williams; great-great-grandchildren, Tristan Madrid, Noah Cooper, Mason Cooper, Gage Pena, James Foster III, Harleigh Dodson, Audrey Dodson, Kora Lee George, Renali Davis and Noah Denny.
The family would also like to thank the staff and caregivers at Orchard Park at Victory Lakes and Hospice caregivers at Heritage Health and Hospice Care who lovingly cared for her during this journey.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org/donations