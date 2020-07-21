Thomas "Tommy" Andrew Wilbert, Jr.
Thomas "Tommy" Andrew Wilbert, Jr., 81, of Estes Park, died peacefully at home in the arms of his family Friday, June 26, 2020, after a three-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Tommy was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, to Thomas Andrew Wilbert, Sr. and Janice Ophelia Williams. On April 1, 1979, he married Karen Meroney, and on March 28, 1990, he became a father to a baby girl they named Erin Elizabeth. Tommy spent most of his life in Louisiana and graduated from Louisiana State University with three engineering degrees: a bachelor's in mechanical engineering and a bachelor's and master's in electrical engineering. He worked for Exxon Mobil Corporation and Dow Chemical and also taught computer science at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Tommy was an avid, talented photographer, photographing professionally for LSU. He loved hard rock music, motorcycles, and fast cars, even owning a Porsche and a Corvette when he was younger. After retiring, Tommy and his wife moved to Estes Park, Colorado, in 2010, so Tommy could have the opportunity to photograph the beautiful Rocky Mountains. He captured many beautiful pictures the first seven years they lived in Estes Park before he was diagnosed with IPF. Tommy was a member of Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church and a devout believer.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Annette Wilbert, his father, Thomas Sr., his mother, Janice, his in-laws, Frank and Bettie Meroney, and his beloved 20-year-old miniature dachshund, Scamp.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen of Estes Park, his daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Andrew DeCuir, and two furbaby girls, Ziva and Zari.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Estes Park, Colorado.
In lieu of flowers, his family is requesting donations to one of the following organizations: IPF Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
