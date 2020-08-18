Connie Lynn Hafner

July 10, 1959 - Aug. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Connie Lynn Hafner, 61, of Powhida Way, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center.

Born on July 10, 1959 in Quebec, Canada she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Donna (Way) Skellie.

Connie attended Fort Edward High School and obtained her GED, which was a lifelong accomplishment. She then studied at BOCES for cake decorating and secretarial studies.

On May 21, 1992, she married the love of her life, Stephen J. Hafner at Kingsbury Baptist Church. They spent 33 loved filled years together.

Connie had many "professions" throughout her life. She was a self-employed cleaner and took great pride in working for medical device companies throughout the area. She loved being active in the Parish House in Kingsbury and would volunteer anywhere she could to help anyone in need. Connie had a big heart and would often volunteer at the Kingsbury Fire House and different organizations throughout the area, cooking and cleaning for many. She was the community caregiver and will be remembered for being a strong woman who received great joy from helping others. Most importantly, Connie loved being "Grandma" and "Meme". Family was the centerpiece of her life and she was adored by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Edward A. Skellie, Jr.; her mother in law, Rosemarie Hafner and her dogs, Sassy and Samantha.

Survivors include her beloved husband of 28 years, Stephen J. Hafner of Hudson Falls; her children, Lisa McIntosh and her husband, Ernest of Hartford, Jon Waters and his wife, Sarah of Hudson Falls, Ken Mallory and his wife, Jenna of Hudson Falls, and Stevie Harrington and his wife, Kristy of Fort Ann; her grandchildren, Damien, Matthew, Joshua and Jeffrey McIntosh, Logan, Lucas and Landan Waters, Zen and Paisley Mallory, and Hannah Harrington; her great grandchildren, Hyde, Ocean, Bryson, Roman; her brothers, Mike Skellie (Christine), Scott Skellie (Meredith); her nephew, Brian Winchell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends she made along the way at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.Funeral services will be conducted 10:00 a.m., Thursday, at the funeral home.Burial will follow at Kingsbury Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting our website at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.