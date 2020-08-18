FORT ANN

Frank James Brown, 51, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to the states regulations we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. We ask that you remain in your vehicle until you are directed in. Masks and social distancing are required.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Edward. Masks and social distancing are required.

To view Frank's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.