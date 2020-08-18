Jeffrey D. Potter

June 17, 1954 - July 24, 2020

STONY CREEK, NY/CUSTER, WA - Jeffrey D. Potter of Stony Creek NY and Custer WA, passed away suddenly July 24, 2020 at the age of 66 years as a result of an accident at his home in Custer, WA, where he lived for a few years.

He was a native of Stony Creek, born on June 17, 1954 in Glens Falls Hospital, the son of Vincent and Beverly Colson Potter.

He graduated from Hadley Luzerne School in 1971 and later from Adirondack Community College.

He owned two businesses in Glens Falls Potter Enterprises and JDP Auto. In Washington he worked at various businesses including two infirmaries, delivering milk from a local dairy farm and Asset Realty. Jeff always had a great sense of humor always telling goofy stories. Jeff had a kind heart helping alcoholics and drug addicts through rehabilitation in Washington.

He was predeceased by his father, Vincent Potter, his grandparents, many aunts and uncles and his dog Stormy.

Survivors include his mother, Beverly Potter of Stony Creek; a daughter Selena ( Logan) Potter of Hadley, a son, Ryan Potter of Hadley; one grandson Dimias Potter of Hadley; one uncle, Ernest (Emily) Potter of North Carolina, two aunts: Berniece Bordeaux of Stony Creek and Joan Thew of Corinth; many cousins as well as the mother of his children, Priscilla Bombard of Hadley.

Private graveside services will be held at a later date at Knowlhurst Cemetery in Stony Creek.

Arrangements have been entrusted Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

