Merrilynn Ann Pulver-Multhrop

DURKEETOWN - Merrilyn Ann Pulver-Moulthrop, 74, of Durkeetown, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates, officiating.

To view Merrilyn's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.