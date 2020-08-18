Rosella "Rosie" Beebe

Aug. 18, 1936 - Aug. 15, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Rosella "Rosie" Beebe, 83, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on August 18, 1936 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alexander J. Brownell and Edith (Granger) Brownell.

On June 13, 1959, she married the love of her life, Donald V. Beebe. He passed away on April 15, 2006, after 47 wonderful years of marriage.

Rosie was very involved in her community and hobbies. She was an active member of the Hudson Falls United Methodist Church and the South Queensbury Fire Auxiliary. In her spare time, she was an avid flower gardener.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rosie was predeceased by her siblings, Eddy, Harlis, Robert, Teddy, Ora, Billy and Albert.

Survivors include her children, Donald V. Beebe, Jr. and his wife, Crystal of Argyle, Thomas J. Beebe, Sr. and his wife, Barbara of Hudson falls, Pamela Beebe-Ryther and her husband, Jeffrey of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Donald III, Nicholas and Thomas, Jr.; her great grandchildren, Thomas III, Danika, Brantley and Renesmee; her sisters in law, Sheila Brownell and Nancy Brownell; her sister, Judy Bombard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call on Monday August 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, 40 people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Rosie will be laid to rest with her husband at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be sent to the South Queensbury Fire Department, 409 Dix Avenue, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.