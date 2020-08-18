Tyler John Hayward

March 19, 1996 - Aug. 14, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Tyler John Hayward, 24, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, due to a motorcycle accident.

Born on March 19, 1996, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Casey Hayward and Connie (Fleming) Lord. For the last three years, Tyler loved working as a plumber for his second family, Rob and Renné at Burnell's Plumbing and Heating.

Tyler enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and UFC fights with his dad and his best friends. He loved hanging out with his sisters and friends.

Tyler was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Betty Cady and his great-grandfather, George Bovair.

Left to cherish his memory include his parents, Casey Hayward and Connie Lord; his sisters and brother, Tori Hayward, Brittany Royallminns, Brienna, Angelina, Avery Lord, Alaina and Dreyton Hayward; his grandfather, John (Barbara) Hayward; his grandmother, Lin (Darrell) Rivenburg; his uncle, Jerry Bovair; his niece, Zyra.

At Tyler's request there will be no calling hours.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls with the Sister Donna Irvine, S.S.N.D., Chaplain Glens Falls Hospital, officiating. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to everyone who has helped with Tyler's funeral expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Tyle's Book of memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.