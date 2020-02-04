|
Addie "Jerlene" Rana, 93, of Wister, passed away Jan. 20, 2020 in Heavener.
Services will be 10 a.m. Jan. 24, 2020 graveside at LeFlore Cemetery with Jim Cook officiating. Pallbearers will be Dax Lewis, Logan Dyer, Jeff Lewis, Larry McDaniel, Ryan Sumpter and Brett Raines. The family will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Jerlene was born Oct. 18, 1926 in Spiro, to Clarence and Lula (Baxter) Osborn. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Rana; son, Jerry; brothers, J.D., Don and Bill Osborn; sister, Evelyn Hardy.
Survivors include her son, Larry and Shirley Rana; grandchildren, Darla and Jeff Lewis of Greenwood, Ark., Robert and Lindsay Rana of Fanshawe; great-grandchildren,
Danae, Dax and Briley; great-great-grandchildren,
Colt and Stetson; brother, Gene Osborn of Ft. Smith, Ark.; other relatives,
loved ones and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020