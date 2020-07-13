Alfred "Leonard" Adkins, 66, of Poteau, was called home Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Poteau.

Leonard was born Sept. 3, 1953 in Heavener to Justice and Lola Marie (Holland) Adkins.

Leonard fought a courageous strong battle with Stage 4 lung cancer. During this battle, he rededicated his life to Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. In his young days, especially in his stay in the military, he enjoyed bull riding and other sports. Before his health declined he enjoyed putting in a hard-day's work. He spent seven years in the United States Army, mostly overseas in Germany, where he met his wife Marion and started his family.

He worked in the oilfield and any job where he could be outdoors. His hobbies included gardening, hunting and fishing, but mostly catfishing. We would tease him and call him our "Pro-Catfisher." Sady and Carolina, our dogs, were his companions on errands and road trips. He also loved teaching his grandchildren to fish and hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Anthony L. "Tony" Adkins, sisters Evelyn Adkins and Cindy Orozco, brothers Harold and Leslie, brother-in-law Joe Diego and son-in-law Bartley Keith Hobson.

Survivors include his wife Marion Adkins of the home, daughters Linda Sue and Scott Dollens and Brenda Carol and Jason McMurray, grandsons Kyle Swarts and Anthony Adkins granddaughter Brianna Hobson, sisters Leona Hollan, Beulah and Leroy King, Mary Alice Adkins, Kathy Adkins and Bertha Sanders, sister-in-law Connie Diego, other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home will be 2 p,m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Faith Comnmunity Church of the Nazarene in Poteau with pastor Michael Davidson officiating.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Mattox, Prestin Mattox, Kyle Swarts, James Lemmons, Ronnie Lovell and Terry Rust.

Burial will follow at Hodgen Cemetery.

