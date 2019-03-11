Alfred Earnest Price, 74, of Bokoshe passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Bokoshe.

Alfred was born Oct. 25, 1944, in French Camp, Calif., to Elzie Lee and Betty Louise (Drummond) Price. He was a sergeant in the U.S. Marines serving in the Vietnam War where he received numerous medals plus three Purple Hearts. He was preceded in death by his father, Elzie Price; mother Betty Powers; and brothers Ray and Mike Price.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Betty; sons, James Price and wife Tonya of Crescent, William Price of Van Buren, Ark.; daughters, Terecia Willis and Jorge, Kim Crase and husband Allan Sr., all of Bokoshe, Shelly Sims and Ervin of Calvin; brothers, Gary and Marion Price; sisters, Karen Erwin and Donna Fuller; grandsons, Alan Crase Jr. and wife Kat, Caleb Adney, Jacob and Dillion Price, Elijah, Noah and Josiah Sims; granddaughters, Sara Lovell and husband Nick, Danyale and Lacey Price; eight great-grandchildren; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Victory Worship Center, Spiro, with Vernon Stone officiating. Burial will be in Cache Cemetery, east of Keota. The Marines will be the honor guard. His grandsons will be honorary pallbearers.

The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Evans and Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.