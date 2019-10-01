|
|
Almeda Eagan peacefully passed away at her daughter's home Thursday. Almeda was born in San Antonio to Whit and Dorothy Franklin. Almeda, also known as Jean, was born into a military family. In her teens she was a Sunday school teacher, part time aide in the pediatric ward, and sales clerk.
Jean married and moved to Augusta, Ga. where Edgar was stationed. Jean soon bore her first child, Dorothy. Their next stations were in France where she gave birth to daughters, Kathy and Diana. After raising her children, Jean enrolled in college.
After graduation, Jean became the office manager for a notable plastic surgeon. When the doctor passed unexpectedly, Jean moved to the San Francisco area and began working as an admissions administrator at Hillhaven Convalescent Home.
Jean returned to college in 2001. At the age of 70, Jean received her Associate Degree for Early Childhood Development.
Jean ran a home childcare until 2010 when her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dorothy; her husband; brother, Benjamin "Melvin"; granddaughter, Christie; grandson, Gino.
Almeda Jean is survived by her daughters, Kathy Irvan and Diana Martin of Poteau; brothers, Arley and Louis Franklin, Richard and Ruth Franklin; sister, Dorothy Gay; grandsons, Jason Goss, Vincent Martin, Hillarie Janway; three great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be 6-8 pm Thursday. Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau. Interment will follow at Fanshawe Cemetery.
You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, POTEAU, OK
Published in Poteau Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019