Alustine "Teen" Williams, 85, of Cameron, passed away Jan. 13, 2020 in Ft. Smith, Ark.
Services will be 2 p.m., Jan. 21, 2020 at Cameron Methodist Church with Daniel Reid officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery, Cameron. Pallbearers will be Keith Vincent, Ray Finchum, Brant Ridenhour, Kyle James, Jeremiah Maxwell and Ronnie Fox.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Otho "Bud" Williams and son, Buddie Williams; brothers, Levi and Junior Easton.
Survivors include her daughter, Diane Williams; grandsons Corey and Augusta Williams of Poteau, Trevor and Brianna Williams of Texarkana, Texas; great grandsons, Logan and Finn Williams, Jett and Cooper Williams; sisters, Christine and L.D. Williams; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Finchum and Wilma Easton; other relatives,
loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the funeral home on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.
Online messages may be left at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.
com
The family has chosen to entrust the care of the services to Evans & Miller Funeral Home, Poteau.
Published in Poteau Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020